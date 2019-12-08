CARIBOU, Maine — A Westfield man and a Presque Isle woman face several charges after police found drugs inside their pickup truck.

Caribou police said Monday that their dispatch got a call last Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. reporting an erratically driven 2012 Chevrolet Silverado.

An officer eventually stopped the pickup and seized from it a large amount of methamphetamine and crack cocaine. The exact amounts were not detailed.

Thomas Pond, 37 was identified by police as the driver. Pond was arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking – class A due to a firearm located in the vehicle, police said. He was also charged with drug possession, class C.

Kayla Hanson, 19, identified as Pond's passenger, had a warrant, police said. She was charged with possessing illegal drugs and violating release conditions.

Both Pond and Hanson were taken to Aroostook County Jail. They were scheduled to appear in court to face the charges Sept. 5.