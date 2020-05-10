Westbrook woman missing, concern for her wellbeing, police say

Maryjane Giddings was last seen over the weekend in Downtown Westbrook wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, a black flat-brimmed hat, and jeans.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is searching for a missing 28-year old Maryjane Giddings.

Giddings was reported missing over the weekend, and there is concern about her wellbeing. She is described as being a white female, approximately 5’0”, 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Giddings was last seen in the Downtown Westbrook area wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, a black flat-brimmed hat, and jeans.