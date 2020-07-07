Westbrook woman attacked while stopped at traffic light in Portland

While this type of attack is uncommon, police suggest being aware of your surroundings and keep your doors locked.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police say a Westbrook woman was assaulted around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning while stopped at a traffic light on Park Avenue and St. John Street in Portland.

According to police, the 31-year-old woman was stopped at the traffic light when a man got in her vehicle and demanded a ride. When she refused, he hit her in the head with a Hennessy Cognac bottle that he was carrying, and took her keys out of the ignition before fleeing on foot toward Valley Street.

Police say the victim was bleeding from facial injuries but refused medical treatment.

The suspect was described as a Black male, tall with a thin build and his hair was described as large, afro style cut. The victim told police he appeared unkempt and intoxicated.

If anyone has any information that could help police solve this crime, please call (207) 874-8575.