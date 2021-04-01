Westbrook police warn residents to lock their vehicles after burglaries in multiple neighborhoods

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department said Monday there are multiple suspects in a string of recent vehicle burglaries.
According to the department, charges are currently pending.
"A couple of people tried to ring in the new year by burglarizing some vehicles in the Forest Street and Deer Hill neighborhoods. Thanks to an alert resident and a quick Police response the suspects were quickly nabbed. A whole bunch of charges are now pending," the department wrote in a Facebook post Monday.
Police said in all the burglaries that occurred, the vehicles were unlocked.
"We've said it before many times, and will continue to say - LOCK YOUR CAR," the department wrote. "Don't let yourself fall victim to a car burglary - lock your car doors!"