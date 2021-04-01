Westbrook police warn residents to lock their vehicles after burglaries in multiple neighborhoods

The burglaries occurred in the Forest Street and Deer Hill neighborhoods, according to police.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department said Monday there are multiple suspects in a string of recent vehicle burglaries.

According to the department, charges are currently pending.

"A couple of people tried to ring in the new year by burglarizing some vehicles in the Forest Street and Deer Hill neighborhoods. Thanks to an alert resident and a quick Police response the suspects were quickly nabbed. A whole bunch of charges are now pending," the department wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

Police said in all the burglaries that occurred, the vehicles were unlocked.