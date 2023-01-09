x
Westbrook police warn of phone scam

Scammers are spoofing the Westbrook Public Safety phone number and calling people, police say.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Police in Westbrook are warning residents of scam callers that are spoofing the Westbrook Public Safety phone number. 

In a post on Facebook sent out Thursday, Aug. 31, the Westbrook Police Department wrote scammers are calling people about an alleged missed court date for a subpoena. 

The scammers then warn folks they're going to be arrested unless they pay a fine. 

"This is a scam," Westbrook police wrote on Facebook. 

Police reminded residents that law enforcement agencies won't call looking to collect money or a fine. 

