Westbrook police warn of phone scam

WESTBROOK, Maine — Police in Westbrook are warning residents of scam callers that are spoofing the Westbrook Public Safety phone number.

In a post on Facebook sent out Thursday, Aug. 31, the Westbrook Police Department wrote scammers are calling people about an alleged missed court date for a subpoena.

The scammers then warn folks they're going to be arrested unless they pay a fine.

"This is a scam," Westbrook police wrote on Facebook.

Police reminded residents that law enforcement agencies won't call looking to collect money or a fine.