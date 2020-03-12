Westbrook police say no one was injured in two shootings Wednesday

Police don't know what time the first shooting, at Hamlet Coach Trailer Park, took place. The second was at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Saco and Vivian streets.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are investigating two apparently unrelated shootings that took place Wednesday in the city.

No one was injured in either incident.

Police say they don't know what time the first shooting -- a single bullet through a window at Hamlet Coach Trailer Park at 665 Saco St. -- took place.

At 4 p.m., several shots were apparently fired in the air at the intersection of Saco and Vivian streets, Westbrook Police Capt. Steven Goldberg said in a release Wednesday evening. A number of shell casings were found at the scene, but police said a canvas of the area determined no people, homes or vehicles were hit.

They have no information about what prompted the shooting or what the motive was, but say a white SUV that may have been involved was last seen traveling toward Route 25/William Clarke Drive.