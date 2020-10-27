Westbrook police officer credits 2 bystanders for assistance, safety during arrest

The woman who was arrested was identified as Kimberly Dube, 42, of Westbrook. She was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department credited two bystanders for helping one of its officers during an arrest last Friday.

Around 12:15 p.m., the department received a report that a woman walked into Main Street traffic, kicked a car, and tried to assault the driver near City Hall.

A nearby officer quickly located the woman walking across Main Street and went to detain her. According to the officer, the woman began resisting arrest. The officer was alone, as the other on-duty officers were busy handling a suicidal subject call in another part of town.

Two citizens who were nearby offered to assist the officer and the officer gladly accepted. Because of their help, the department said it was able to safely take the woman into custody without anyone getting hurt.

The woman was identified as Kimberly Dube, 42, of Westbrook. She was arrested and charged with the following:

Disorderly conduct

Obstructing a public way

Refusing to submit to arrest

Violation of conditions of release

She was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.