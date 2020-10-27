Westbrook police officer credits 2 bystanders for assistance, safety during arrest

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department credited two bystanders for helping one of its officers during an arrest last Friday.
Around 12:15 p.m., the department received a report that a woman walked into Main Street traffic, kicked a car, and tried to assault the driver near City Hall.
A nearby officer quickly located the woman walking across Main Street and went to detain her. According to the officer, the woman began resisting arrest. The officer was alone, as the other on-duty officers were busy handling a suicidal subject call in another part of town.
Two citizens who were nearby offered to assist the officer and the officer gladly accepted. Because of their help, the department said it was able to safely take the woman into custody without anyone getting hurt.
The woman was identified as Kimberly Dube, 42, of Westbrook. She was arrested and charged with the following:
- Disorderly conduct
- Obstructing a public way
- Refusing to submit to arrest
- Violation of conditions of release
She was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.
"Our thanks to the two good Samaritans who stepped in to help our officer control the situation quickly and safely," the department wrote in a Facebook post.