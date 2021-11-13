x
Crime

Westbrook Police make major drug bust at private residence

Police say the investigation is on-going and have not shared whether any arrests have been made in connection to the drug bust.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Police in Westbrook have made a major drug bust.

The Westbrook Police shared a photo on Facebook and said officers were conducting an investigation at a "small private residence" when they found cocaine, ketamine, LSD, hundreds of various pills including oxycodone, and around $80,000 worth of marijuana.  

Police also discovered an AR-15 rifle with hundreds of rounds of ammunition and $4,000 in cash.  

Police said in the post that this investigation is ongoing and did not share whether arrests were made.

