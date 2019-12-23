WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police said around 5 a.m. Sunday, an officer came across a vehicle that had driven onto the lawn of the First Baptist Church in Westbrook.

An investigation determined that the operator was Ian Crouse, 26, of Standish.

Police determined that Crouse was intoxicated, and he was arrested for OUI.

They also determined that Crouse had three prior convictions for OUI and that his license had been revoked.

Crouse is now charged with OUI and felony operating after habitual offender revocation. He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

At last check, he was being held at Cumberland County Jail.

No other vehicles were involved. However, the crash did cause damage to the entry walkway to the church. There were no injuries.

