PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Dept. says Muka Kabala of Westbrook was arrested Sunday following an incident at the Cumberland County Jail.

The 51-year-old was reported to be driving erratically in the jail parking lot and had intentionally rammed a vehicle that was in the parking lot.

Portland police responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Sunday. Police say Kabala was upset that an individual was being bailed from jail and targeted a vehicle that was owned/operated by someone that was there to bail that person out of the jail.

When police arrived, Kabala was still in his 2004 Hummer H2 and continued to operate it recklessly by driving towards officers and then swerving away avoiding a collision, police say.

Portland police officers deployed spike mats in the parking lot and blocked the exits with police cars.

Two armored vehicles were brought to the scene and were used to contain Kabala's Hummer by preventing it from driving. Communications were established using the PA system and officers were able to deescalate Kabala and convince him to exit the vehicle.

Police say Kabala was taken into custody at 11:43 p.m. and was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, operating after suspension, and refusal to submit to arrest/detention.

He was able to make bail and is no longer in custody.

Police say no further details will be released.

