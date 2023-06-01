Westbrook man faces charges after Alfred crash

Deputies said the man fled the scene after rear-ending one car and crashing into a parked flatbed truck.

ALFRED, Maine — A Westbrook man faces multiple charges after reportedly crashing into two vehicles in Alfred Thursday night.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., York County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of Waterboro Road for a reported crash, according to Sergeant Josh Morneau of the York County Sheriff's Office.

A sedan driven by an unidentified Westbrook man was headed toward Alfred Village when it rear-ended a vehicle, lost control, left the roadway, and struck a parked flatbed truck located on the side of the road, Morneau said.

The driver reportedly fled the scene but was eventually detained.

The man was brought to a hospital with what deputies said were injuries not considered life-threatening.

He now faces charges of leaving the scene and refusing to submit to arrest. Morneau said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

No further information is available at this time.