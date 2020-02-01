WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook Police responded to a report of a man exposing himself to customers at a Westbrook Commons business today.

Around noon, officers responded and located Tony Walker, age 43 of Land O' Lakes, Florida, in another business. When officers attempted to arrest him, he fought with them and attempted to grab one of their guns. The officers, with help from two people walking by, took the suspect into custody.

Walker was arrested and charged with Indecent Conduct, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, and Assault on an Officer. He was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

His mugshot is not being released at this time.