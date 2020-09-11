Westbrook man arrested after allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend's home multiple times, refusing to leave

Hutchinson was transported to the Cumberland County Jail and will be arraigned on his charges Monday, according to Westbrook police.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Robert Hutchinson, 41, of Westbrook was arrested Sunday after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and refused to leave.

According to Westbrook police, Hutchinson is a suspect in two other similar incidents at his ex's residence. He is now charged with the following:

Three counts of criminal trespass

Three counts of violation of conditions of release

Domestic violence stalking

Creating a police standoff

On Sunday afternoon, the Westbrook Police Department received a report from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend had just broken into her home.

Officers were nearby and said they saw the suspect entering the home on Main Street. Officers surrounded the residence and attempted to get him to exit the residence, but they said he refused.

A search warrant was authored and approved. Officers forced entry into the residence and said they quickly found Hutchinson attempting to hide. He was taken into custody without further incident.