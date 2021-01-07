Westbrook police investigating June shooting

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are investigating a "seemingly random" shooting that happened in Westbrook in June.
Several bullets were shot at a house on North Street, Westbrook police said in a Facebook post Thursday. Police said there were no injuries, and are now reviewing a video that shows at least three suspects and a blue Honda Civic.
Police say the video shows two of the suspects walking and the third acting as the getaway driver.
Anyone with any information on this incident or who can help identify the suspects is asked to call the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644.