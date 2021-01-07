Westbrook police investigating June shooting

Police say the three suspects and a blue Honda Civic were seen on camera after the shooting on North Street in Westbrook in June

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are investigating a "seemingly random" shooting that happened in Westbrook in June.

Several bullets were shot at a house on North Street, Westbrook police said in a Facebook post Thursday. Police said there were no injuries, and are now reviewing a video that shows at least three suspects and a blue Honda Civic.

Police say the video shows two of the suspects walking and the third acting as the getaway driver.