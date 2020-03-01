WESTBROOK, Maine — A man in Westbrook reported to police for entering a business in Westbrook Commons and exposing himself to customers was arrested after he attempted to grab one of the officer's guns.

Westbrook Police Department said it happened around 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said when they responded, they located the man in another business.

When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, the suspect fought with the officers and attempted to grab one of their guns. Police said two bystanders assisted in grabbing the man.



The flasher, Tony Walker, 43, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, was arrested and charged with indecent conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on an officer.

He was brought to the Cumberland County Jail.



The Westbrook Police Department said the officers involved want to thank and commend the two bystanders who jumped in to assist them. They said, "their assistance undoubtedly helped prevent injury to our officers and allowed them to control the suspect much quicker."

