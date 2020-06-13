WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook officials say the CVS on Main St was robbed Friday afternoon and that they are looking to find the culprit.

The man entered the store around 4:45 Friday afternoon when the incident occurred. The man did not show a weapon but did runoff in the area of William Clarke Drive.

According to police, the suspect is a white male, possibly in his mid-30s, approximately 5’10”-5’11”. He was wearing gray zip-up sweatshirt, blue shorts, black shoes, a hat, sunglasses and a surgical mask. The suspect also had a beard.

Anyone that might be able to identify this person or has any information surrounding the incident, please contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 207-591-8117.

RELATED: Reports: Amazon under scrutiny by California, Washington

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Maine moose hunt permit lottery going now

RELATED: Fiddleheads: The joy of harvesting and eating this Maine delicacy

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: No new deaths reported, up to 2,757 cases