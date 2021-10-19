Wells police searching for suspect in hit-and-run on 68-year-old bicyclist

Allen Bigbee was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center where police said he is still recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

WELLS, Maine — The Wells Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly hit a bicyclist with a vehicle Saturday night and then kept on driving.

Police said in a release Monday that the suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored SUV, similar in style to a Honda CRV or Toyota RAV4. The driver has not been identified.

Officers responded to Old County Road, near Spinnaker Ridge Drive, shortly after 7 p.m. and found Allen Bigbee, 68, of Wells, lying on the ground next to his bicycle.

Police said Bigbee was fully alert when officers arrived, but he was bleeding from cuts on his head and elbow. He was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center where police said he is still recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Bigbee was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.