WELLS, Maine — After seven years working for the Wells Police, seven-year-old German Shepherd, Jagger, retired Tuesday.

Jagger is known for his tracking skills and enthusiasm working alongside Capt. Kevin Chabot, but after a recent cancer diagnosis that required surgery to remove his right leg and shoulder, his career must come to an end.

According to the Press Herald, the Wells Police Department bought Jagger from a kennel in Canada when he was 10 months old.

After being diagnosed with aggressive cancer in November, Jagger had his right front leg and shoulder amputated. His life expectancy is now measured in months instead of years.

Jagger will spend the rest of his time at the home Chabot, his wife, Keri, and their two kids. He'll join the family's other pets: a Goldendoodle named Theodore Winston and six ducks.

“We’re lucky we’re able to allow the dogs to go and live out their lives with the families they’ve bonded with,” Chief Jo-Ann Putnam said. “We know the dogs are well cared for after service to the department and community.”

RELATED: Coors Light is paying dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21

RELATED: Florida shelter dog featured on beer can to be reunited with its Minnesota owner