Biddeford police charge, arrest Wells man for alleged Christmas Day domestic violence assault

A Wells man has been charged and arrested on outstanding warrants stemming from a domestic violence incident in Biddeford on Christmas Day.

Michael A. Scott, 41, had an outstanding warrant of arrest from the York County Superior Court charging him with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence assault, a news release from the Biddeford Police Department said Thursday.

The charges Scott faces are in connection with a perpetrated assault on a female victim with whom Scott had a previous domestic relationship, the release stated. The assault reportedly resulted in "serious and permanently debilitating injuries," and the victim remains under hospital care.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time to protect privacy.

Investigators with the Biddeford Police Department spent hundreds of hours investigating this case and sought assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Maine Violent Offenders Task Force in locating and apprehending Scott, who reportedly "fled the jurisdiction of Biddeford, according to the release.

Scott was located hiding at an address in Wells "in the company of several associates," the release stated, where he was charged and arrested early Thursday morning.

Scott was processed at the Biddeford Police Department and subsequently transferred to the York County Jail where he will be held pending arraignment in York County Superior Court should bail not be available," the release said.

His bail was set on the warrant at $250,000 in cash, and additional charges in connection with the domestic assault on Christmas Day are pending, according to the release.