MONROE, Maine — A Waterville woman is facing a number of charges after a resident in Monroe caught people cutting out car parts on his property.

According to Maine State Police, the homeowner reported suspicious activity Friday at his home on Jackson Road. He told police people were on his posted property cutting up parts from vehicles he had stored there.

The homeowner was able to stop the vehicle while it was still on his property, however two men fled from it on foot.

The driver in the vehicle, 48-year-old Angela Bragg of Waterville, was arrested and charged as a result of an investigation by Maine State Police. She is now charged with trespassing, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of schedule drugs (Suboxone).

The two men have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

