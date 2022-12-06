x
Waterville police seek suspect in bank robbery

A man robbed Camden National Bank on Main Street in Waterville at about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Credit: Waterville Police Dept.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville police say a man robbed the Camden National Bank branch on Main Street Tuesday morning and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police from Waterville, Winslow, and Fairfield, as well as the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, and the FBI searched the area around the bank for the suspect, who is described as a white male, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a green winter jacket and a black mask, Waterville Interim Police Chief William L. Bonney said in a release.

Police ask anyone with information to call Det. Daryl Gordon at 207-680-4700.

