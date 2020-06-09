x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Crime

Waterville police investigating drive-by shooting

Police say a man shot at an unoccupied parked car and no one was injured. They've arrested the man who fired the shots and woman who was driving.
Waterville police

WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Oak Street in Waterville Friday night around 10 o'clock. Oak Street is a residential street.

Police say shots were fired at an unoccupied parked car. 

Through a description of the vehicle, police were able to track down the suspect. 

The driver took officers on a short high-speed chase, but the car eventually pulled over on Brooklyn Ave, approximately two miles from the shooting near the Waterville High School. 

Police say a male passenger was arrested in connection to the shooting. The female driver was arrested for fleeing from the police.

No one was injured in the shooting. 

RELATED: Several Maine colleges crack top-100 in Money’s ‘Best Colleges for Your Money’ ranking

RELATED: 23-year-old man found dead in basement of Waterville building following gunshots, hours-long standoff