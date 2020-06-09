Waterville police investigating drive-by shooting

WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Oak Street in Waterville Friday night around 10 o'clock. Oak Street is a residential street.
Police say shots were fired at an unoccupied parked car.
Through a description of the vehicle, police were able to track down the suspect.
The driver took officers on a short high-speed chase, but the car eventually pulled over on Brooklyn Ave, approximately two miles from the shooting near the Waterville High School.
Police say a male passenger was arrested in connection to the shooting. The female driver was arrested for fleeing from the police.
No one was injured in the shooting.