Waterville police investigating drive-by shooting

Police say a man shot at an unoccupied parked car and no one was injured. They've arrested the man who fired the shots and woman who was driving.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Oak Street in Waterville Friday night around 10 o'clock. Oak Street is a residential street.

Police say shots were fired at an unoccupied parked car.

Through a description of the vehicle, police were able to track down the suspect.

The driver took officers on a short high-speed chase, but the car eventually pulled over on Brooklyn Ave, approximately two miles from the shooting near the Waterville High School.

Police say a male passenger was arrested in connection to the shooting. The female driver was arrested for fleeing from the police.