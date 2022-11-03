Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge

Patrick Hanson, 31, faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said.

BANGOR, Maine — A Waterville man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Patrick Hanson, 31, faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release. She said he also faces a minimum of six years -- and up to life -- of supervised release.

Waterville police officers arrested Hanson on Oct. 15, 2021, after he reportedly threatened another person. After Hanson's arrest, McElwee said officers found a total of seven packages of suspected narcotics in his possession, including one package that he had kicked under a door at the police station.

In total, police seized about 43 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl, according to officials.

McElwee said Hanson was convicted in 2013 for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute oxycodone and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Hanson will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office, and a federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to McElwee.

The Waterville Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, according to the release.