Nicholas Lovejoy pleads guilty to killing longtime girlfriend in 2019

Nicholas Lovejoy was charged with murdering his girlfriend, Melissa Sousa, in 2019.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Waterville man pleaded guilty to killing his longtime girlfriend in 2019.

Nicholas Lovejoy, 31, was charged with killing 29-year-old Melissa Sousa on Oct. 22, 2019. He entered a guilty plea on Wednesday at Kennebec County Superior Court.

As part of the plea agreement, Lovejoy's sentencing will be capped at 45 years in prison.

Suspicions about Sousa's wellbeing and whereabouts began in October 2019 when she did not show up for work.

Sousa was last seen the morning of Oct. 22, 2019, when she was bringing their eight-year-old twin daughters to the bus stop, according to a previous NEWS CENTER Maine report.

Police attempted to check on Sousa at the Gold Street residence where she and Lovejoy were living at the time, but Lovejoy reportedly would not allow police to enter the home. Police continued to monitor the residence until, later that evening, they reported seeing Lovejoy drive off without the children, leaving them alone in the apartment.

Police stopped Lovejoy after observing a broken light over the license plate. During the traffic stop, police allegedly found a loaded rifle and took Lovejoy into custody.

After the traffic stop, police returned to the shared residence, where they discovered Sousa's body in the basement, covered with a tarp.

Lovejoy was charged with murder shortly after the body was discovered and was indicted on Nov. 25, 2019.

According to an affidavit released in October 2019, Lovejoy admitted to shooting Sousa twice in her stomach after she reportedly pushed him down a staircase and attempted to shoot him with a gun that did not fire. Lovejoy at the time also admitted to rolling Sousa's body in a tarp, which he secured with tape before putting her in the basement.

The affidavit also included a statement from the couple's twin daughters, who reportedly told Waterville Police Officer Nate Bernier that their "dad was mad at mom because mom had a new boyfriend," a NEWS CENTER Maine report stated. They reported last seeing their mother when they left for school that morning.

Lovejoy pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Jan. 13, 2020, continuing to claim self-defense.

On April 1, 2022, Lovejoy's attorneys asked for the evidence obtained during the search following the traffic stop to be dismissed, arguing that officers did not have a warrant to enter the apartment.

State prosecutors said during the court hearing that concern about the twins being left unattended was reason enough for police to enter the residence.

Lovejoy will be sentenced at a later date.

