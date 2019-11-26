AUGUSTA, Maine — Nicholas Lovejoy was indicted for the murder of his girlfriend and the mother of his children, Melissa Sousa by a Kennebec County grand jury in Augusta on Monday, Nov. 25, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Sousa, 29, was reported missing for a brief time in October before police found her body at the couple's home located at 32 Gold Street. Sousa was last seen on the morning of Oct. 22 putting her 8-year-old twin daughters on the bus for school.

In an affidavit released in late October, Lovejoy admitted to police that he shot Sousa with a revolver twice in her stomach after she allegedly pushed him down a staircase and attempted to shoot him with a gun that didn’t fire. Lovejoy told police he then rolled Sousa's body in a tarp and put it in the basement.

Family and friends were vocal in the weeks following the Waterville woman's death that Sousa was a victim of domestic violence. Sousa's aunts said she was afraid to leave Lovejoy because she didn't want to lose her children but that she was also afraid to go to the police.

Sousa's friends told police that Lovejoy was abusive and had frequently threatened her with guns.

According to court documents, Lovejoy told police he kept loaded guns in his home.

