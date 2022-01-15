Waterville man held without bail after police seize 500g of drugs and three handguns in Kennebunk

Police said Noble Hunt was arrested after he was caught with a woman he is not allowed to be in contact with per his release conditions.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A 33-year-old Waterville man is behind bars after police uncovered a large amount of drugs and three handguns during his arrest for violating a condition of release from a prior arrest Friday in Kennebunk.

The incident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Alewive Road.

In a press release Saturday, Michael Nugent, the Deputy Chief of Police with the Kennebunk Police Department, said they stopped and arrested Noble Hunt after witnessing him leave a store with a woman he is not allowed to be in contact with, per his release conditions from a previous arrest.

Police said they found approximately 300 grams of narcotics and three handguns during a search of Hunt’s car.

Officials also said they searched his motel room and seized another 200 grams of drugs related to this incident.

Hunt is being held without bail at the York County Jail.