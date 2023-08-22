Waterville man, 21, charged in connection with local shooting

Christopher Manigat, 21, was arrested and charged in connection with a May shooting.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a May shooting in Waterville that injured one person.

Just before midnight on May 12, Waterville police responded to the area of Silver Street Extension after hearing gunshots, according to a news release from the Waterville Police Department. Officers found a 21-year-old man who had reportedly been shot in the leg and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. He was uncooperative during the investigation into the incident, police stated.

Police added that witnesses saw a Black man fleeing the scene toward Water Street, but he was not located.

"During the investigation several fights broke out in front of the Cancun Restaurant on Silver Street Extension, requiring the Waterville Police Officers investigating the shooting to request back-up from surrounding agencies," police said.

After several months, 21-year-old Christopher Manigat was reportedly identified as a person of interest and arrested on an unrelated warrant for failure to appear for operating after suspension on Aug. 19. Manigat was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for possession (Class B) of a stolen handgun in the Aug. 19 incident, police said.

Manigat was then further charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (Class C) and aggravated assault (Class B) and is being held at the Kennebec County Jail without bail until arraignment, according to police.