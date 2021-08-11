Waterboro man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed man, 12-year-old boy

Mark Schepis, 45, and Luke Stephenson, 12, were hit by a car driven by Charles Stoddard, 64, while waiting outside an East Waterboro restaurant in July

WATERBORO, Maine — A 64-year-old Waterboro man has been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter in connection with a July crash that killed a man and a 12-year-old boy.

On the morning of July 31, Mark Schepis, 45, and Luke Stephenson, 12, both of Waterboro, were waiting outside of the Cozi Corner Café in East Waterboro with their families when a car driven by Charles Stoddard, 64, also of Waterboro, hit and killed the two after veering off of Sokokis Trail, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Stoddard’s car crashed into the marquee of the restaurant parking area where police say people were waiting for their turn to go into the Cozi Corner Café. Stoddard’s car kept on going after the first crash and slammed into a truck, but the driver, Mark Tuttle, of Porter was not injured in the accident.

Schepis and Stephenson were pronounced deceased at the scene. Stoddard was taken to Southern Maine Medical Center and was later released.

York County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Stoddard Wednesday afternoon at his Waterboro residence on a warrant charging him with two counts of manslaughter. He’s being held at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.