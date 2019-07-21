WATERBORO, Maine — The deaths of a husband and wife in Waterboro are being investigated by Maine State Police. Christal and Christopher Denis, both 45, were found dead by York County deputies just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday, according to a police spokesman.

Detectives say Christopher Denis shot his wife and then turned the shotgun on himself in the living room of their New Dam Road home.

The State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta is expected to perform autopsies on Sunday. Christal and Christopher Denis reportedly worked at Deer Pond Fuel in North Waterboro, police say.