Maine Judicial Branch warning of scam calls

The State of Maine Judicial Branch issued a release warning of scam calls where the caller pretended to be a "warrants officer."

MAINE, USA — The Maine Judicial Branch issued a warning on Friday about a telephone scam where the caller claims to be a "warrants officer" from the Cumberland County Courts.

In the call, the caller "claims that the victim is in violation of a subpoena and demands personal information."

The recent scam appears to be a variation of a scam discovered by the Judicial Branch this past summer where the caller demanded money to clear the victim's alleged outstanding warrant for missing a court date, the release said.

"Judicial Branch personnel and law enforcement never call and request personal or financial information or money over the telephone or threaten recipients who don't comply," the release stated.

The Judicial Branch recommends to never send money or provide personal or financial information to a caller or by email unless you have independently verified the caller or sender.