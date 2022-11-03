DA recuses himself from former candidate's child porn case

Matthew Foster said he was previously represented by the same attorney as the one defending 2-time gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler.

A district attorney is recusing himself from the prosecution of a former candidate for governor who's charged with possessing child pornography.

Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, was previously represented by the same attorney as the one defending two-time independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler.

Foster lost his bid for a third term as DA for the two counties when he was unseated by attorney Bob Granter, the Ellsworth American reported.

Cutler, 76, is free on bail while awaiting trial on four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Cutler is represented by Water McKee, who also represented Foster when he was investigated for sexual abuse of a child in 2017. No charges were filed in the case.