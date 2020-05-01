FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — A Fort Fairfield man who violated his probation terms has a warrant out for his arrest.

According to the Fort Fairfield Police Department's Facebook page, the Fort Fairfield Police Department is asking the public for help in locating Seth Lockhart for a probation revocation.

Anyone with information on Lockhart's whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Fairfield Police Department at (207) 532-5400.

Police ask that you do not approach him or try to detain him.

RELATED: Kentucky woman arrested after trying to pass off dog's urine as own

RELATED: 2 people in Crystal arrested for making meth; 1 other arrested in Sherman

RELATED: $10K reward offered to help bring missing New England baby home