Wardens seeking public assistance after four deer killed illegally in Aroostook County

ASHLAND, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is asking for the public's assistance regarding the illegal killings of four deer in Aroostook County at the end of February.

Game wardens responded to a report of seeing multiple dead deer in the area of Sheridan Road in Ashland during the week of February 19, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Wardens located a total of seven dead deer, all left to waste, according to the release. Four of the deer were confirmed as being shot.

"These deer were clustered together in a deer wintering area, an area that features dense evergreen forest canopy cover and provides deer in Maine with shelter and browse during Maine's harsh shelter winter weather conditions," the release said.

Those who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area during the week of February 19 is being encouraged to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US.

Tips can also be made by using the Maine OGT app or by visiting www.maineogt.org.

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information on those who are responsible for illegally killing the deer through Operation Game Thief.