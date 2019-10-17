BANGOR, Maine — Acting on a tip, Bangor Police learned that a wanted man, Michael P. Tegge, 48, of Sterling Colorado, was staying at the Residence Inn by Marriot located on Bass Park Blvd. Bangor Police Sergeant Wade Betters said Tegge is wanted in both Florida and Nebraska on charges related to sex offender registry laws.

Betters said a few days earlier in the week, members of the criminal investigation division had been working to find out where Tegge was staying. During the investigation, they checked the occupancy records at the Residence Inn.

Betters said the Residence Inn/Marriot Hotels refused to comply with the request even though they are required to do by law. As a result Betters said, police charged the Residence Inn manager for refusing to comply which is a Class E misdemeanor.

Betters said the investigation to locate Tegge continued and early Thursday morning, detectives located him and arrested Tegge at the Residence Inn.

Betters said Tegge will be extradited back to Florida.

