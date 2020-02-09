Wanted man charged with domestic violence assault after allegedly fleeing scene of domestic disturbance in Gorham

Robert Pierce is wanted on on the charges of domestic violence assault, criminal threatening, and aggravated criminal mischief.

GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of fleeing the scene of a domestic disturbance Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to the scene on New Portland Road around 7 p.m.

Robert Pierce is wanted on on the charges of domestic violence assault, criminal threatening, and aggravated criminal mischief.

Pierce's current location is unknown.

According to police, the involved parties are known to each other and this appears to be an isolated incident with no further public safety concerns.

Anyone who may know of Pierce's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gorham Police Department at (207) 893-2810.