CARIBOU, Maine — Police and deputies in Aroostook County are actively looking for a man wanted on charges of violating a protection order and domestic violence terrorizing.

Chad Peterson, 27, of Caribou is wanted by the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and Caribou Police. Police say Peterson has been given several chances to turn himself into authorities to face the charges against him but is still at large.

If anyone has information about Peterson's whereabouts they are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 1-800-432-7842 or Police at 207-493-3301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477. Authorities say if Peterson is captured based on the information you provide you could be eligible for a cash reward.