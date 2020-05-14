LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police are looking for 20-year-old Deon Sands of Auburn after a woman was allegedly assaulted with a handgun Thursday morning. Sands is believed to be armed and has a lengthy criminal history therefore he should not be approached.

The female victim fled the scene while calling police to the scene at 11 Sylvain Ave in Lewiston at 11:37 a.m. Believing the Sands was still around, several officers surrounded the address to find him, as well as protect the community.

Around 2:00 p.m., a search of the apartment indicated the Sands was not inside and had fled the area.

Lewiston Police have probable cause to arrest Sands with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Aggravated Assault,' and Violation of Conditions of Release.

In addition to these charges, Sands is also wanted on previously issued warrants of arrest charging Robbery, Failure to Appear for Domestic Violence Assault, and Probation Revocation.

He has ties to the Lewiston/Auburn area as well as Portland. He is described as being a black male, 6’8”, 175 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes and has tattoos on both forearms and the top of his right hand (“OTF”).

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Deon Sands should call the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421, or dial 911.