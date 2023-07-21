Waldoboro man arrested on felony charges in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Matthew Brackley, 39, is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges that include assaulting two law enforcement officers.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Waldoboro man was arrested Friday on felony charges for his actions during the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

Matthew Brackley, 39, is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges that include assaulting two law enforcement officers, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia said in a news release.

Court records show Brackley traveled from his Waldoboro, Maine home to Washington, D.C. to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally that was held on the National Mall.

"After the rally, Brackley walked to the U.S. Capitol, arriving on the west lawn at about 1:40 p.m., where a large crowd had gathered," the release said. "Brackley stood in the crowd near the Lower West Terrace, where a police line had formed to keep people from advancing towards the Capitol."

He then reportedly walked toward a set of stairs underneath the scaffolding that was erected to construct the inaugural stage, the release stated. Rioters climbed up onto the scaffolding where they tore up the white tarp that was covering it, which then gave Brackley and others greater access to the stairs.

After gaining greater access to the stairs, Brackley and others "flooded" the stairs, moved further toward the Capitol, and entered the Capitol through the Senate wing doors shortly before 2:30 p.m., just 10 minutes after they were first breached, according to the release.

Continuing on, Brackley moved toward the Crypt, where a large group of rioters assembled and pushed against police lines before ultimately pushing past police further into the Crypt, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia said.

"As Brackley and the rioters made their way through the Crypt toward the Senate Chambers, they were again stopped by police," the release said. "Court records say that police instructed Brackley and others to 'back up'; however, Brackley did not retreat and asked the officers where the Speaker of the House’s office was located. Brackley then turned to the crowd behind him, shouted, 'Let’s go!', leaned forward, and used both arms to push through the officers before him."

Then, Brackley led the rioters toward the Senate chamber where he was halted by police again, the release stated. Brackley and the other rioters ultimately retreated from the area after police deployed a chemical spray. He exited the Capitol building at about 3:05 p.m.

Brackley's felony offenses include "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder," while his misdemeanor charges are for "entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, picketing, and demonstrating in a capitol building," according to the release.

After being arrested Friday, he made his initial appearance in the District of Maine.

"His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the release said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia said this case is being prosecuted by itself and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine also assisted.

Investigating the case is the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Boston and Washington Field Offices, with assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.