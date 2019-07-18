BELFAST, Maine — A 26-year-old man was stabbed early Thursday morning in the town of Waldo, the Waldo County Sheriff's Office said.

County dispatchers first heard of the stabbing shortly before 5 a.m. when staff at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast reported a stabbing incident. They told dispatchers a patient there seeking care had been involved.

The patient was questioned and authorities eventually determined that the stabbing had taken place earlier that morning in Waldo.

Two deputies investigating later learned that the person stabbed was a 26-year-old man, and that he was allegedly stabbed by Sean Sullivan, 28, at a residence on Old County Road, the sheriff's office said.

Sullivan was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release.

As of late Thursday morning, the sheriff's office reported that the 26-year-old man who was stabbed was taken from Waldo County General Hospital to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for further treatment.