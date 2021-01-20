Police investigating violent messages believed to be about Gov. Mills found in Owls Head

The words are believed to be a reference to Gov. Mills, so the information was passed on to the Maine State Police Protection Unit for them to investigate.

OWLS HEAD, Maine — The Maine State Police Department is investigating violent messages believed to be about Gov. Janet Mills that were spray-painted in Owls Head.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, the Knox County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the spray paint on Ballyhac Road. While investigating, they received additional reports of spray paint on various things within the same geographic area of Ballyhac Road.

According to Knox County Chief Deputy Patrick Polky, the majority of the locations had the words "Kill Mills" spray-painted on them. Polky said the words are believed to be a reference to Gov. Mills, so the information was passed on to the Maine State Police Protection Unit for them to investigate.