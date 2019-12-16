MAINE, Maine — Some violent cases, including the death of an elderly Scarborough man, have law enforcement officials asking lots of questions.

The first attack happened Saturday night when an elderly man survived a violent assault at his home on Wardtown Road in Freeport, according to police.

According to Brunswick Police Commander Mark Waltz, Brunswick police were called to assist Freeport Police with the incident at 7:52 Saturday evening.

The following morning, Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland confirmed James Pearson, 82, was attacked in his front yard by an unknown assailant on Beech Ridge Road in Scarborough. Pearson later died at Maine Medical Center.

Officials told NEWS CENTER Maine that investigators believe there is no danger to the public at this time.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Sagadahoc County dispatch center received a call regarding an assault in West Bath.

At 11:17 a.m. Sunday, Sagadahoc County dispatch center received a call regarding a stolen vehicle in West Bath.

Brunswick police say at 11:19 a.m., the department was called to assist with an “attempt to stop a vehicle that was wanted for an incident in West Bath.”

Brunswick Police was told the vehicle in question was a black Ford Explorer.

A short time later, Brunswick officers were warned the person in the SUV may have threatened someone with a knife and that the weapon may still be in the vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle in front of Northeast Bank on Main Street in Brunswick just after 12 p.m. Sunday.

The Brunswick Police Department confirm an arrest was made.

While it's unclear if these events are related, Maine State Police Public Safety Spokesman, Steve McCausland said, "police agencies have shared information on incidents that took place during the weekend in their communities and investigators are looking into whether any of those incidents may be related to the homicide investigation."

McCausland also said, "Investigators have received a number of leads from the public, conducted numerous interviews, and evidence has been taken to the State Police Crime Lab in Augusta for examination."

The information of these stories continues to develop. NEWS CENTER Maine will update as we learn more.

