Vinalhaven man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegal possession of firearm

John Dinius, 56, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Friday.

BANGOR, Maine — A Vinalhaven man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

John Dinius, 56, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Friday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

After investigators arrested a different individual on a federal arrest warrant at the Fairfield Inn in Bangor, they discovered Dinius in the individual's hotel room when retrieving money requested by the individual, court records said.

Dinius was reportedly found with a magazine for a gun on the bathroom counter. When asked where the guns were located, investigators were directed toward a bag containing a loaded .45 caliber pistol and .38 caliber revolver.

Dinius reportedly admitted to hiding the bag to keep the firearms out of sight.

"A 2004 conviction in Massachusetts precluded Dinius from possessing a firearm," the release said.

He now faces up to 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release, the release said. Dinius is expected to be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.

"The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency; and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case," the release said.