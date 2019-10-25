WATERVILLE, Maine — A vigil will be held for the Waterville mother who was found murdered in the basement of her home.

The body of Melissa Sousa, 29, was found at her Gold Street home on Wednesday afternoon, the home she shared with her boyfriend Nicholas Lovejoy and their twin daughters.

Police are charging Lovejoy with her murder.

Friends of Sousa long feared she was a victim of domestic violence. Friends and family are holding a vigil at her home in Waterville starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

Meghan Legasse worked with Sousa at Dunkin Donuts in Waterville and was a close friend. She says people are bringing purple flowers, stuffed animals, and cards.

"Anything to bring light to the house that a beautiful soul lived there, not just a monster," said Legasse.

Melissa Sousa

Meghan Lagasse

A gofundme site has been set up to help Sousa's mother pay for the cost of her daughter's funeral.

Another vigil will be held at the Waterville Dunkin Donuts on Main Street where Sousa had worked for several years on Nov. 2. Legasse says Sousa felt more at home at her work that at her actual house most of the time.

State police have charged Lovejoy with Sousa's murder. Lovejoy is being held at Kennebec County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 3 p.m.

Sousa, mother of 8-year-old twin daughters, hadn't been seen since Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, when she was last seen putting her girls on the school bus near her home. Police arrested Lovejoy by midnight on Tuesday when the found him driving in Waterville with a loaded rifle and had left his girls home alone.

