OXFORD, Maine — Police in Oxford are asking for help from residents on social media.

"Calling all FB Detectives" reads a post from the Oxford Police Department as they ask for help identifying two people who broke into a convenience store just before 2 a.m.

Police say anyone with any information about the crime or who saw any suspicious activity early Wednesday morning in the Skeetfield Road area should call Oxford Police at 207-539-4414 or our Dispatch Center at 207-743-9554.

The video shows what appears to be two men wearing shirts over their heads use a cinder block to break the glass on the front door of the store. The men run in and grab a container and exit through the same broken glass door.