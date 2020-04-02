HOUSTON — A purse snatcher dragged and punched a woman in a southwest Houston parking lot in December 2019, and now police need your help to make an arrest in the case.

The crime happened Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at about 10:44 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

Surveillance cameras show the woman parked her car outside a business at 9318 Bellaire in Houston's Chinatown. She got out and was walking toward the business when a man walking in her direction suddenly lunged at her and snatched her purse from around her arm.

“The complainant stated that she held onto her purse when she fell to the ground as the suspect continued to drag her across the parking lot towards a light-colored Toyota Camry,” police said in a YouTube posting. “The suspect then punched the complainant in the back of the head and was able to wrestle the purse away.”

The suspect got into a passenger seat of a Toyota Camry as the driver sped away.

"You can’t replace a life. You can replace property," said Andy Kahan, Director of Victim Services and Advocacy at Crime Stoppers Houston.

Kahan said robbers are getting bolder, attacking people in broad daylight in public places, and in some cases, killing to steal the victim's belongings.

"Years ago you would rob and run. Sadly, today’s days, you rob and shoot," said Kahan.

In October, a man was shot and killed as he tried to stop robbers from stealing his wife's purse.

In November, a robber dragged a woman down an escalator at the Galleria mall as he tried to steal her purse.

Kahan said there is no 'typical' robber: men and women, young and old, all steal. However, he said victims tend to be older women.

"Parking lots are dangerous. And we’ve seen it time and time again," said Kahan.

He advises people to be keenly aware of their surroundings, and to wear purses across their bodies, and to hold them close to them. He also encourages people to keep as few items as possible in one's purse and to never carry large amounts of cash.

Kahan also said they are looking into stronger sentences for people convicted of purse-snatching.

"This is a violent crime. End of story."

Police described the attacker as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, medium build, beige shirt and beige pants. A detailed description of the other passenger and driver in the Toyota was not available, although police said the driver was a woman.

