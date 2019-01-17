BANGOR, Maine — A Clifton man, charged with murdering his girlfriend, made his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Dwight Osgood Jr., 37, also known as Jay, appeared in a Penobscot County Superior courtroom in Bangor.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Kary Dill, 35, inside the Airline Road home the couple shared.

Dill’s body was discovered by police early Monday morning after a 911 call to the home.

It’s the first time he had been seen since Dill’s body was discovered, according to the couple’s neighbor who said he hadn’t seen Osgood in days.

Osgood didn’t enter a plea in court Wednesday and spoke only through his attorneys.

However, Dill’s friends and former co-workers had plenty to say outside the courthouse after the hearing.

"She always put a smile on your face,” said Dill’s friend, Marie Giorgi, standing outside the courthouse with another friend, Sandra Reed.

Giorgi and Reed said they’re feeling guilty for not being able to do more to save Dill.

"She was the one to help everybody who needed the help,” said Giorgi, fighting back tears. “Apparently, we weren't there to help her.”

Emotions ran just as high inside the courtroom, as out.

"Angry, sad, really wanted to look at him and ask him why,” added Giorgi. “She was such a good person. She didn't deserve this at all."

"What pushes you to get to that point,” asked Reed. “To shoot the woman that you lay beside every night."

Despite the brief hearing, Judge William Anderson said he believes there is sufficient evidence pointing to Osgood.

"I would state for the record that I have been provided an affidavit in this case and I've reviewed the affidavit and I do find that there is probable cause to believe that the defendant committed the offense,” said Anderson.

The state asked for the details in the affidavit to be kept from the public, which the judge approved.

Dill’s friends were hoping more answers would’ve been provided during Wednesday’s hearing.

"You don't know what she went through that night,” said Reed. “What did she go through? Was she fighting for her life? That's not fair for anybody, especially Kary.”

"I hope he gets the full extent of it,” said Giorgi. “He shouldn't be allowed back on the street if he goes and kills someone like that. Nobody should walk. She did not deserve it at all. I just don’t understand it.”

No date has been set for Osgood’s next court appearance. Meanwhile, he continues to be held without bail.

Dill's friends are planning to come together with the Clifton community to raise money for her funeral expenses to help Dill's parents and brother.

