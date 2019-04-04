PORTLAND, Maine — A man in Portland fired two shots at an attempted robbery suspect Tuesday night, scaring the man away.

The 26-year-old victim was reportedly returning to his car after buying something at Anania’s Variety Store when a man wearing a mask opened his car's passenger door. The masked man started making threatening gestures, holding and concealing his hand inside of his sweatshirt.

The victim was carrying a concealed firearm. He drew it out and fired it two times as the suspect fled down Washington Avenue toward Ocean Avenue.

The Portland Police Department said it does not appear the suspect was hit by any bullets.

The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s. He is about 6 feet tall and 160 lbs. He was wearing a black and green camo hoodie, a black face mask, and dark-colored jeans.

Police say they do not recommend that people respond to robberies in this way.

If anyone has information to help solve this case, they are asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.