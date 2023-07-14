Man accused of stealing trailer of bottles, cans from veterans organization in Belfast

The trailer was full of recycled bottles and cans that local veterans use to raise funds to sustain the VFW post and support community events, police said.

BELFAST, Maine — A man from Morrill has been charged after a trailer of bottles and cans was stolen from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post in Belfast.

Ryan Hast, 35, was arrested Thursday and charged with Class C felony theft, according to a release from Belfast police.

Officers searched woods off Back Searsport Road on Thursday and located the stolen trailer around 7:30 a.m. about 200 yards into the woods, the release stated. The trailer had been reported missing on Monday.

At about 10 a.m., Belfast police confirmed the identity of a suspect and obtained arrest warrants for his arrest. At approximately 6:30 p.m., based on a tip, Belfast officers spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the suspect's traveling west on Hammond Road in Swanville. After stopping the vehicle, officers identified the driver as Hast and arrested him, according to the release.

Hast was taken to Waldo County Jail where he is being held on cash bail, police said. The vehicle used in the crime was also seized and taken back to Belfast for further investigation, the release stated.