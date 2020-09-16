Versant Power warns of customers being targeted by scammers

Versant says customers will never receive a call from one of its representatives demanding immediate payment with the threat of disconnection.

MAINE, USA — Versant Power is warning customers that scammers claiming to represent the utility are threatening people with disconnection if a payment is not made within 30 minutes.

The company said customers were reporting it happening over the phone Wednesday morning.

According to Versant, scammers targeting utility customers often:

Demand immediate payment

Require payment be made by a prepaid debit card, Green Dot card, or other non-refundable form of payment

Threaten immediate disconnection

Appear as Versant Power on caller ID

Versant said customers will never receive a call from one of its representatives demanding immediate payment with the threat of disconnection.

The company also said it will never require payment by a prepaid debit card. If a customer is late making payments, they are notified by mail, may receive a notification by automated or personal call, and are encouraged to contact Versant to work out an arrangement.

If you ever receive a call and you’re not sure it’s from us, hang up and call us directly at (207) 973-2000. — Versant Power (@versantpower) September 16, 2020

To safeguard yourself against scams, Versant is asking customers to keep the following things in mind if they receive a call that is unexpected or sounds suspicious:

Never give out credit card or other payment information over the phone unless you've initiated the call.

End suspicious calls and contact our Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 to ensure you are speaking with a Versant Power representative.

If you are contacted by a Versant Power representative, they will ask for the primary account holder by name and will know your account and billing information.

Anyone with questions about their account status, balance, payment options, or anything else about their service is asked to call Versant's Customer Contact Center.

Versant recommends that anyone who has fallen victim to scam report the scam to local law enforcement as well as the attorney general's office.