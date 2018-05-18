Deadliest school shootings in Texas history

At least 21 people were killed, including 19 children, at a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The gunman was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Officials said he killed 19 children and two adults. Federal law enforcement officials said the death toll was expected to rise, according to the Associated Press.

A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed Ramos, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.

The shooting at Robb elementary was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

In Texas history, there have been a number of deadly mass shootings, but only a few at school campuses.

On Aug. 1, 1966, a 25-year-old gunman opened fire from the University of Texas Tower. He killed 13 people and wounded 30 others before he was killed.

On May 18, 2018, a 17-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. Eight students and two teachers were killed. Thirteen others were injured.

According to a CBS News report, Ramos killed his grandmother before going to the school and opening fire. The report said he had a handgun and an AR-15 rifle with high-capacity magazines. Authorities said they believe he acted alone.

Here's a look at the deadliest school shootings in the United States.